Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

