Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

