Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of AES worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.25 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

