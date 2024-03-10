Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

