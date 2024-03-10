Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,107 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

