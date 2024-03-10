Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $322.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.