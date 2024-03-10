Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,988 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Tutor Perini worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TPC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

