Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

