Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $937,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.