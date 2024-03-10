Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 76.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTB opened at $142.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,546,159. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

