Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,347 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in InMode by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

INMD stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.17. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

