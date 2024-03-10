Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.26 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

