Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

