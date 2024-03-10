Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE stock opened at $223.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.30.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

