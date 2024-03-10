Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,719 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of American Vanguard worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 185.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 494.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 250,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 333,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

