Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,382 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 79.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $119,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. Archrock’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.