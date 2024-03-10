Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Aflac worth $68,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

