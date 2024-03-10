Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,130,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,265 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $201,448.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock worth $619,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,519,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

