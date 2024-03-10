Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,181 shares of company stock worth $7,671,763. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

