Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$22.78 and last traded at C$8.54, with a volume of 1722694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -120.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

