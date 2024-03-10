Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $43,791,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $376.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.92 and its 200-day moving average is $297.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

