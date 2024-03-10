Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,515 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $885.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.