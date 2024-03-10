Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,900 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Ardmore Shipping worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 145,652 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,029,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

