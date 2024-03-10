Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.6 %

WIRE opened at $223.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.67 and its 200-day moving average is $198.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

