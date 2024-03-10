Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 324 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

NYSE:IQV opened at $257.18 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.76.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

