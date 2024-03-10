Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,404 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,339,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $33.33 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

