Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,275 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 148.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.24 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

