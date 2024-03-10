Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,784 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPBD. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Upbound Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

