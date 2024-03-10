Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,980 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average is $127.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

