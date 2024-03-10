Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 2,674 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 133,866 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.