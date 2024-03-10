Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,650 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

