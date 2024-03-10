Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,620 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,365,852. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.