Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $572,984. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

