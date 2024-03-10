Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $151.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

