Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $214.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $178.88.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

