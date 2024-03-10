Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

OneMain Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

