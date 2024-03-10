Alps Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dillard’s by 186.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dillard’s by 496.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $405.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $447.35.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.