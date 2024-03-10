Alps Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

SJT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

