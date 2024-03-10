Alps Advisors Inc. Has $398,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Jabil Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $151.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

