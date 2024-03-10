Alps Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of TPI Composites worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Natixis bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The firm had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPI Composites

About TPI Composites

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.