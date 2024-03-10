Alps Advisors Inc. Has $493,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $462.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $324.11 and a 1 year high of $467.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

