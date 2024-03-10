Alps Advisors Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Ambrx Biopharma worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $805,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 73.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $27,552,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 85.1% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMAM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

