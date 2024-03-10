Alps Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after buying an additional 429,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

