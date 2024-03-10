Alps Advisors Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 369.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 277,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 218,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 102.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

