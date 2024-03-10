Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $483,000 in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of ACCO Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

