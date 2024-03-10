Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $536,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Resources Connection as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

