Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $566,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Horizon by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.97 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

