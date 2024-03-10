Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $569,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,800,000 after buying an additional 203,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,755,000 after buying an additional 178,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 17,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Universal’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

