Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $339.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21.
Humana Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
