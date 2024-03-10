Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $360,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $127.47 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.